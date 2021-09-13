86% of BC residents vaccinated – 278 in hospital of 5 MILLION citizens

VICTORIA – As of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, 85.8% (3,978,624) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 78.4% (3,632,547) received their second dose.

In addition, 86.4% (3,737,364) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 79.3% (3,428,060) received their second dose.

Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 1,984 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 175,142 cases in the province:

* Sept. 10-11: 823 new cases

* Sept. 11-12: 641 new cases

* Sept. 12-13: 520 new cases

Note: The numbers of total and new cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh and will be verified once confirmed.

There are 5,825 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 167,078 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 278 individuals are in hospital and 139 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Note: Intensive care numbers are a subset of the total in hospital. They are not in addition to the number of people in hospital.

The new/active cases include:

* 609 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,711

* 319 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 945

* 542 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,618

* 294 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 931

* 220 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 607

In the past 72 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,865.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: three

* Vancouver Coastal Health: one

* Interior Health: three

* Island Health: two

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (Interior

From Sept. 3-9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 77.8% of cases and from Aug. 27-Sept. 9 they accounted for 86.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Sept. 3-9) – Total 4,779

* Not vaccinated: 3,305 (69.2%)

* Partially vaccinated: 411 (8.6%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,063 (22.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 27-Sept. 9) – Total 348

* Not vaccinated: 282 (81.0%)

* Partially vaccinated: 18 (5.2%)

* Fully vaccinated: 48 (13.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Sept. 3-9)

* Not vaccinated: 306.3

* Partially vaccinated: 92.9

* Fully vaccinated: 27.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Aug. 27-Sept. 9)

* Not vaccinated: 38.4

* Partially vaccinated: 7.0

* Fully vaccinated: 1.1

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 34.2 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,618,453 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.