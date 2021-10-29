85 % of population has received full vaccinations

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 8,202,550 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

VICTORIA – As of Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, 89.8% (4,160,780) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.9% (3,933,596) have received their second dose.

90.2% (3,901,337) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 85.5% (3,697,157) have received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 758 new cases of COVID-19

There are 4,961 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 196,858 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 434 individuals are in hospital and 155 are in intensive care.