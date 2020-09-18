85% of BC students return to in-class learning

Strong in-class student participation for September restart

VICTORIA – As the first full week of school comes to a close, early attendance numbers show more than 85% of K-12 public school students returned for in-class learning, with increased staffing and supports, according to a Ministry of Education survey.

“It’s been incredible to see so many students being able to connect with their teachers, support staff and classmates again, and that school districts developed remote options for other students across B.C.,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “Both as a parent and as Minister of Education, I’m grateful to educators and staff for the innovation, collaboration and hard work that went into getting schools ready for this safe restart, with local solutions to meet the specific needs of students and families.”

The Ministry of Education surveyed school districts and independent schools to find out what investments they were making and how they were supporting students and staff during the pandemic. To date, 44 public school districts and 129 independent schools have reported to the ministry.

In the summer, Fleming directed school districts to connect with families in their community to determine their return to school plans – and to confirm if they planned for their child to attend school classes. As part of this, all school boards were given the authority to offer remote options to students within their districts, as well as the tools needed to increase their existing programs to meet any demand. If a family needed alternative learning options, school districts were expected to work with families to provide remote options that keep children connected to their school communities.