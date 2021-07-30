82% of BC adults have been vaccination – 67% with 2nd dose

VICTORIA – As of Friday, July 30, 2021, 81.1% (3,758,385) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 64.9% (3,008,360) have received their second dose.

In addition, 82.0% (3,548,137) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 67.5% (2,921,008) have received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 243 new cases of COVID-19, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 149,889 cases in the province.

There are 1,231 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 146,876 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 47 individuals are in hospital and 16 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases include:

* 56 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 277

* 32 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 160



* 131 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 693

* nine new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 28

* 13 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 65

* two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: eight

In the last 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,771.

There are two active outbreaks in:

* long-term care: Holyrood Manor (Fraser Health) and Nelson Jubilee Manor (Interior Health)

* acute care: none

* assisted or independent living: none

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 6,774,257 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.