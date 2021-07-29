+ 81% of BC residents vaccinated

As of Thursday, July 29, 2021, 81.0% (3,753,057) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 64.1% (2,971,793) have received their second dose.

In addition, 81.9% (3,543,503) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 66.8% (2,890,948) have received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 204 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 149,648 cases in the province.

There are 1,055 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 146,810 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 51 individuals are in hospital and 20 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.