75 homes – still on evacuation ORDER – Heritage Hills

EOC Update: Re-entry plan for residents under Evacuation Order

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) will begin implementing its staged re-entry plan for residents forced to leave their homes due to the Christie Mountain Wildfire.

With a staged re-entry plan, portions of the Evacuation Order and Alerts issued on August 18, 2020 have been updated. The safety of citizens remains the priority; Geotechnologists are performing assessments of each area considering the terrain. This staged approach ensures proper safety measures remain in place.

Updates to the Evacuation Order and Alert

The Evacuation ORDER issued for 319 properties on August 18, 2020 in Heritage Hills (Electoral Area “D”) will begin re-entry:

o The RDOS EOC has removed 244 properties under the Heritage Hills Evacuation Order

area and are allowed to return to home, these properties will remain under an

Evacuation ALERT.

o The 75 properties accessed via Christie Mountain Lane and Big Horn Trail remain under

Evacuation ORDER.