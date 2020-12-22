73 cases at McKinney – 7 dead

·IH is reporting 188 new cases over the weekend, for a total of 3,312.

·721 cases are active and on isolation.

·Thirty-three people are in hospital; seven of them in ICU.

·Total number of deaths in IH has risen to 17*.

* The following is attributable to Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health:

“Today is our most tragic report since the beginning of this devastating pandemic. Seven more people have lost their lives to COVID-19 throughout Interior Health.

Some passed peacefully in long-term care while others were in hospital, and in each case I share sincere condolences to their loved ones and caregivers. It’s never easy to lose a member of our community, especially now after we have come so far in the fight against COVID-19. I urge everyone to redouble your efforts and focus on the important public health guidance that can prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that we may protect ourselves and loved ones this holiday season.”

Update on outbreaks:

· Teck mining operations has 15 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

· McKinney Place long term care in Oliver has 73 cases: 53 residents and 20 staff. There have been seven deaths related to this outbreak (four new deaths since Friday’s update).

· Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at four cases total: two residents and two staff.

· Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 14 cases in total: seven residents and seven staff. There remains one death related to this outbreak.

· Big White in Kelowna has 76 cases linked to the outbreak. Next update will be on Tuesday.