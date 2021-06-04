70 percent of people in BC vaccinated – can I take my mask off?

“Today, we are reporting that 72.4% of all adults in B.C. and 69.6% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 3,488,884 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 256,725 of which are second doses.

“We have had 183 new cases of COVID-19

“Of the new cases, 40 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 101 are in the Fraser Health region, three are in the Island Health region, 30 are in the Interior Health region and nine are in the Northern Health region. There are no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“There are currently 2,453 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and a further 140,835 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 224 individuals are currently hospitalized, 59 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 1,710 deaths in British Columbia.