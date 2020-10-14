5G…. is it real, coming, a myth, a danger ????

Oliver Town Council has supported the concept of a new cell tower in Oliver.

What does this mean? – Well council wanted to put its two bits into the discussion as the land is actually in Area C on Oliver Mountain west of Spartan Street but the signals designed to hit the Town of Oliver – residents and businesses.

Mayor Martin Johansen says he supports a regular 4G Cell Tower but says an upgraded tower to 5G is far from happening and both the RDOS and the Town could vote that down.

Rogers has signalled to the world 5G is coming and both Osoyoos and Oliver on that list. A seperate tower you say?

I think we have to wait and hope the locally elected officials represent residents not corporate interests.

Monday, Council expressed the view that only two of more than 4 options be considered and that effort be made to have the new tower blend in.

This discussion is not over – make your wishes known to Martin Johansen or Rick Knodel.