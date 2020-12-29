5 days – the latest from IH

  • IH is reporting 239 new cases since Dec. 24, for a total of 3,749.

o   96 cases reported on Dec. 26 (covering two days)

o   47 cases reported on Dec. 27

o   44 cases reported on Dec. 28

o   52 cases reported on Dec. 29

  • 623 cases are active and on isolation.
  • Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of them in ICU.
  • Total number of deaths in IH has risen to 28.*

o   4 additional deaths at McKinney Place

o   additional death at Mountainview Village

o   death at Village by the Station

o   death at Heritage Retirement Residence

o   3 deaths in the community

Update on outbreaks:

  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has six cases: five residents and one staff.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 10 cases: six residents and four staff.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 30 cases: 25 residents and five staff. There has been one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations has 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver remains at 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff. There have been 12 deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff. There has been one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has at 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff. There have been two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Update on Big White

  • There are 15 new cases associated with the Big White cluster for a total of 111 cases.

