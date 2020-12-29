5 days – the latest from IH

IH is reporting 239 new cases since Dec. 24, for a total of 3,749.

o 96 cases reported on Dec. 26 (covering two days)

o 47 cases reported on Dec. 27

o 44 cases reported on Dec. 28

o 52 cases reported on Dec. 29

623 cases are active and on isolation.

cases are active and on isolation. Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of them in ICU.

people are in hospital; of them in ICU. Total number of deaths in IH has risen to 28.*

o 4 additional deaths at McKinney Place

o 1 additional death at Mountainview Village

o 1 death at Village by the Station

o 1 death at Heritage Retirement Residence

o 3 deaths in the community

Update on outbreaks:

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has six cases: five residents and one staff.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 10 cases: six residents and four staff.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 30 cases: 25 residents and five staff. There has been one death connected to this outbreak.

Teck mining operations has 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver remains at 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff. There have been 12 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff. There has been one death connected to this outbreak.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has at 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff. There have been two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Update on Big White