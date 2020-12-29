5 days – the latest from IH

- IH is reporting 239 new cases since Dec. 24, for a total of 3,749.
o 96 cases reported on Dec. 26 (covering two days)
o 47 cases reported on Dec. 27
o 44 cases reported on Dec. 28
o 52 cases reported on Dec. 29
- 623 cases are active and on isolation.
- Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of them in ICU.
- Total number of deaths in IH has risen to 28.*
o 4 additional deaths at McKinney Place
o 1 additional death at Mountainview Village
o 1 death at Village by the Station
o 1 death at Heritage Retirement Residence
o 3 deaths in the community
Update on outbreaks:
- Noric House long-term care in Vernon has six cases: five residents and one staff.
- Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 10 cases: six residents and four staff.
- Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 30 cases: 25 residents and five staff. There has been one death connected to this outbreak.
- Teck mining operations has 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
- McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver remains at 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff. There have been 12 deaths connected to this outbreak.
- Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff. There has been one death connected to this outbreak.
- Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has at 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff. There have been two deaths connected to this outbreak.
Update on Big White
- There are 15 new cases associated with the Big White cluster for a total of 111 cases.
