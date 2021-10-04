44th annual Craft Show in Oliver returns in late October

Arts and craft show returns

Returning once again to the Oliver Community Centre, this year’s 44th annual Arts and Crafts Show takes place Saturday October 23rd from 10am to 4pm. A showcase of some of the finest arts and crafts in the valley, the show includes home decor and seasonal decorations from etched glassware and hand-made pottery to woven and quilted tableware.

Many popular booths will be returning this year including two of the South Okanagan’s largest fabric guilds – the Desert Sage Spinners and Weavers and the Double O Quilters. The perfect gift can be found as artisans and crafters are well stocked with a wide variety of articles for display and sale. The work of dozens of local artisans and craftspeople will be available for show and sale this year including booths filled with re-purposed silverware and upcycled clothing.

Admission is free to the 44th Oliver Arts and Craft Show which takes place one-day only on Saturday October 23rd from 10am – 4pm in the Community Hall of the Oliver Community Centre at 6359 Park Drive, Oliver.