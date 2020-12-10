40 tested positive at McKinney Place LTC facility

Update on McKinney long-term care home:

· Today Interior Health can confirm 27 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care in Oliver for a total of 40 cases associated with this outbreak.

· Each resident has an identified family contact; they have all been contacted and kept informed.

· We thank the primary contacts for keeping the rest of their worried families informed as we support each resident and staff member.

· Primary family contacts are being updated on an ongoing basis regarding the status of their loved one, although they will be notified immediately if their family member’s condition changes.