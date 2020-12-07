4 year CUPE civic labour pact in Osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos and CUPE Local 608 (Osoyoos Unit) reach agreement on renewed collective agreement.

The Town of Osoyoos and CUPE Local 608 (Osoyoos Unit) are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of renewed collective agreement for a four year term (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2024).

The agreement comes after several bargaining meetings that commenced in August of 2020. The global pandemic delayed the start of bargaining and the parties reached an agreement to recommend to their respective principals on November 27, 2020. Both the Town of Osoyoos and CUPE Local 608 (Osoyoos Unit) have now ratified the agreement.

The renewed agreement includes general wage increases in each year of 2%, some language improvements, clarifies timelines respecting some items, and provides improvements to certain benefit provisions (life insurance, AD&D, extended health, personal protective clothing allowance). The agreement fits well with the Town’s budget for labour and represents a fair and sustainable deal for all parties