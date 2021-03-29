4 degrees with a cool breeze – fire discovered up McKinney

Fire Number: K51974
Date of Discovery 2021-3-28
Suspected Cause Unknown
Approximate Location McKinney Road
Estimated Size (HA) 2.00
Stage of Control New

  1. Jack…look at the map ! Highway 3A to Osoyoos and I thought I knew everything.

    Publisher: When Dick and I were kids – there was no Richter Pass

    Later when we did not notice – the pass road built to BIG highway standards from K to O

    Highway 3 then by-passed Ollala, Kaleden etc.

    Highway 3A was born – joining with Hwy 97 south of Penticton in a dual role.

    Sir Cameron would be proud as would Sir Bill – the Buff

  2. Highway 3A Oliver to Osoyoos…..really ?

    Publisher: Richard son of Sir Cameron – what r you going on about – Jason help me!!!!!!!!!!!

