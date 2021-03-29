4 degrees with a cool breeze – fire discovered up McKinney March 29, 2021, 9:20 am Fire Number: K51974 Date of Discovery 2021-3-28 Suspected Cause Unknown Approximate Location McKinney Road Estimated Size (HA) 2.00 Stage of Control New
Comments
Dick Parker says
Jack…look at the map ! Highway 3A to Osoyoos and I thought I knew everything.
Publisher: When Dick and I were kids – there was no Richter Pass
Later when we did not notice – the pass road built to BIG highway standards from K to O
Highway 3 then by-passed Ollala, Kaleden etc.
Highway 3A was born – joining with Hwy 97 south of Penticton in a dual role.
Sir Cameron would be proud as would Sir Bill – the Buff
Dick Parker says
Highway 3A Oliver to Osoyoos…..really ?
Publisher: Richard son of Sir Cameron – what r you going on about – Jason help me!!!!!!!!!!!