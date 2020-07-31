3 active fires in Kamloops District July 31, 2020, 2:36 pm2 fires east of OK Falls – not considered to dangerous to structures
Comments
brent redenbach says
the one fire is up thekilmer road. off of tuzo rd.. both fires will likely be man made…. i had heard the one southwest of solco lake is really out of control. i have some friends camping there and they are quite worried. this area is lots of old growth to the east/ they have been logging on the west of the area,so hopefully it would act as a FIRE BREAK……
Publisher: Thanks Brent – need a man on the scene – a bit high up for this old guy