An Evacuation ORDER has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC).

The RDOS EOC has placed 319 properties under Evacuation ORDER due to a wildfire at Heritage Hills and near McLean Creek Road in Electoral Area “D”.

An Evacuation ORDER has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property.

The RDOS EOC is working with BC Wildfire to assess the situation.