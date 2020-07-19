2nd quarter – crime rate in Penticton down significantly

Superintendent Brian Hunter in a report to Penticton Council – set for this week

Penticton Detachment received 5,100 calls for service during this reporting period. 4,135 of

these calls for service occurred within the municipality of Penticton.

Total reported crime events in the municipality for the period was 1,751, which is down 19% from last year (2,174). This change is driven largely by the decrease in Property Crime, which went from 1,380 to 1,055 – a decrease of 24% from the same reporting period last year.

There have been several search warrants executed and arrests of chronic offenders during this reporting period. Recidivism in the community remains a problem.