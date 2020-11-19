23 Covid cases linked to social events near Salmo

SALMO – Interior Health (IH) is reporting ongoing COVID-19 cases linked to the community cluster in the broader Salmo area.

Our investigation reveals in the past 14 days, there have been 23 COVID-19 cases identified in the Salmo region extending south from Nelson.

The majority of these cases are linked to several social events that occurred in Salmo. At this time, there is no evidence of widespread transmission in any communities and an outbreak has not been declared.

The majority of new cases are primarily among contacts of the original cases identified earlier this month. This highlights the importance, especially at this time, of limiting your social activities and following COVID-19 protocols when indoors (distancing and masking when unable to effectively distance).

All identified active cases continue to self-isolate and public health continues to follow-up directly with all close contacts to offer guidance and support. The risk of exposure from this cluster in communities outside the broader Salmo area is considered low.

IH continues to monitor this cluster for additional cases.

No exposures have been identified in a local school setting and students can continue to go to school. If there is a case, the schools will be alerted and appropriate steps will be taken to ensure the safety of our school population. IH will report school cases on our public website (https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/school-exposures/).

Information from across BC continues to demonstrate that we are not seeing significant transmission of COVID-19 in the school settings.

The Salmo businesses involved in the gatherings have elected to temporarily close. Environmental public health has been in the community to review safety plans at a number of locations and provide guidance and support as required.

This cluster illustrates that COVID-19 is in smaller rural communities as well as larger urban centres.