Precious Things at Christmas time

We would suspect that many of you have listened to CBC’s program North By Northwest with Cheryl McKay (Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6:00 to 9:00 am). When Darlene heard this weekend was featuring submissions from listeners on the topic of “Precious Things”, she sat down and wrote something which is not only seasonably appropriate but also the end of many years of a tradition in our family. It describes our exchanges of Christmas cards with my cousin Daphne and her husband Denis that began in 1965. With a few photos to illustrate the situation, she emailed it to CBC at 9:40 pm last Friday.

Knowing this was awfully late to submit her musings, she had no idea that it would be the first letter featured this morning after the 7:00 am news. We couldn’t believe it when Cheryl’s co-host read out Darlene’s letter and they had some lovely comments on it. You can hear her letter on the air by clicking on the link below.

https://www.cbc.ca/listen/live-radio/1-43-north-by-northwest/clip/15885309-saturday-december-18

We now have the combined bundles of cards and notes and going over them all again is really like reliving so many of the wonderful memories of our lives together. They cover 56 years from our wedding to now when we finally have to close this tradition. As Darlene describes, they certainly have become one of the so many “precious things” in our lives.

Cheers and Merry Christmas to one and all.

John Chapman

“Precious Item”

In 1965, my husband and I were married during the summer. That first Christmas we received a card from my husband’s favorite cousin Daphne and her family, sending us seasonal greetings and briefing us on their activities over the year. Naturally we reciprocated and immediately included Daphne’s name to our Christmas card list. The next Christmas, as expected, we sent along our greetings. When Daphne’s card arrived it was a surprize as it was the card we had sent to her the year prior—with an addendum of their year’s activities. We caught on—–we were to use the already sent card, recycling and adding information as we exchanged greetings.

Since then, for the past 56 years, we have been exchanging a bundle of notes along with the original cards. Always, there was a “package” going to Daphne and one coming from Daphne, just before Christmas. Needless to say the ritual has become a very important part of our Christmas preparations. We look forward to the annual exchange of greetings. Often if we have to answer a question like “When did Daphne’s first grandchild arrive?” we can go back to the cards for an answer.

Sadly, Daphne left us in November of this year, so we cannot look forward to having her envelope arrive in the post. Her daughter though, handed over Daphne’s bundle of cards and notes, so that the entire collection is now in our hands. What a treasure we have, with years of great memories. These cards and notes are precious.

Darlene Chapman