Rising flood waters threaten homes, roads and bridges

The Tulameen River has continued to rise and the heavy rain is continuing. Not to worry anyone, just to prepare everyone! The Emergency Plan is, if there is a need to evacuate due to flooding or a need for help sandbagging, the TDFD HALL SIREN WILL BE RINGING CONTINUOSLY and we will post on as many sites as possible. The information updates, the routes and places to go. Thank you to everyone who has been sandbagging this afternoon!

Fire Chief Woodford

Princeton has declared a state of emergency after the surging Tulameen River breached its banks in many areas throughout the town.

Two hundred and ninety homes were hurriedly placed on evacuation order late Sunday night, Nov. 14.

“It came up so fast,” said Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne. “It’s changing every minute now,” he added, in an interview at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 15.

In a chaotic situation, two municipal wells have been shut down and a boil water advisory will be issued.

Source: Tulameen FD

Town of Princeton

Princeton Spotlight