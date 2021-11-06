Wait until later

Daylight saving time 2021 in Canada began at 2:00 a.m. on
Sunday, March 14
and ends at 2:00 a.m. on
Sunday, November 7
All times are in Pacific Time.
Comments
Lynne Thompson says
Why oh why?? Is it so much trouble to stay on time? We could put time in a bottle and shake it up. Time is endless we really can’t change it. It was ended a couple of years ago then Iris the virus put a stop to it. Just ranting a little and waiting for the sun…