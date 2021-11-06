Wait until later

,

Stock photo of Dave

Daylight saving time 2021 in Canada began at 2:00 a.m. on
Sunday, March 14

and ends at 2:00 a.m. on
Sunday, November 7

All times are in Pacific Time.

Comments

  1. Why oh why?? Is it so much trouble to stay on time? We could put time in a bottle and shake it up. Time is endless we really can’t change it. It was ended a couple of years ago then Iris the virus put a stop to it. Just ranting a little and waiting for the sun…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Oliver Daily News