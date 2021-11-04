Civic elections at the board level at RDOS

Results from the inaugural Board Meeting of RDOS

Director Mark Pendergraft, Electoral Area A (Rural Osoyoos) is elected RDOS board chair.

“It gives me a unique perspective of going into this eyes wide open,” he added. “I do know what I’m getting into. I do know the chair is the face of the board and has to be available to attend all the community events, and I intend on doing that.” said Pendergraft

Director Spencer Coyne, Town of Princeton (Mayor), is elected RDOS vice-chair.