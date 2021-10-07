News for cave dwellers – stay at home – don’t go to a care facilty

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,908,832 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,992.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital (Fraser Health), for a total of 18 active outbreaks, including:

* long-term care:

* Willingdon Care Centre, Westminster House, The Residence in Mission, Magnolia Gardens, Manoah Manor and Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre (Fraser Health);

* Cottonwoods Care Centre, Joseph Creek Care Village, Overlander, Village by the Station (Interior Health);

* Wrinch Memorial Hospital, Jubilee Lodge (Northern Health); and

* Victoria Chinatown Care Centre (Island Health).

* acute care:

* Mission Memorial Hospital (Fraser Health);

* University Hospital of Northern BC (Northern Health); and

* Royal Inland Hospital (Interior Health).

Assisted or independent living:

* Sunset Manor (Fraser Health); and

* Cooper Place (Vancouver Coastal Health).

From Sept. 28-Oct. 4, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 70.2% of cases and from Sept. 21-Oct. 4, they accounted for 77.6% of hospitalizations.

All stats and info provided by Province of BC

