11 deaths in last 24 hour reporting period

As of Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, 81.1% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

In addition, 81.9% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their 2nd dose

B.C. is reporting 714 new cases of COVID-19

There are 6,317 active cases of COVID-19 in the province – 328 individuals are in hospital and 138 are in intensive care.

Note: Intensive care numbers are a subset of the total in hospital. They are not in addition to the number of people in hospital.

The new active cases include:

* 274 in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 2,353

* 73 in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 889

* 205 in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,360

* 106 in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 1,043

* 56 in Island Health

* Total active cases: 614

In the past 24 hours, 11 deaths have been reported in the province, for an overall total of 1,973. Six of the recent deaths came from the Interior.