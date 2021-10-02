11 deaths in last 24 hour reporting period

As of Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, 81.1% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
In addition, 81.9% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their 2nd dose
B.C. is reporting 714 new cases of COVID-19
There are 6,317 active cases of COVID-19 in the province – 328 individuals are in hospital and 138 are in intensive care.
Note: Intensive care numbers are a subset of the total in hospital. They are not in addition to the number of people in hospital.
The new active cases include:
* 274 in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 2,353
* 73 in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 889
* 205 in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 1,360
* 106 in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 1,043
* 56 in Island Health
* Total active cases: 614
In the past 24 hours, 11 deaths have been reported in the province, for an overall total of 1,973. Six of the recent deaths came from the Interior.
