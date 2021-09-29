Above average

On Monday September 27, Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue (OOSAR) received a call through the Emergency Coordination Centre, and tasked out by the RCMP to assist a group of quadders stuck in the hills southwest of Oliver.

We responded with 10 members, seven were sent in on quads and utv. One member of the group was picked by helicopter with the assistance of Eclipse Helicopters and an OOSAR team paramedic. Penticton and District Search and Rescue who was on scene in case we

would require a long line rescue (HETS). Due to difficulties accessing the remaining group by ground and with possible change in weather, a decision was made to have the helicopter return and along with an OOSAR member extract the remaining members of the group.

This was the 27th task of the year for OOSAR, above our average over the last 5 years. This was also our second task in 5 days for an injured person in the backcountry.