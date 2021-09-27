Pinned under tractor – airlifted to Kelowna

The Oliver Fire Dept. responded to a tractor rollover off Highway 97 Sunday at 5:50 pm. The driver was pinned under the tractor and quick work was made by rescue crews to stabilize the tractor and assist BCEHS with removing the patient.

BCEHS dispatched an Air Ambulance and they were able to land close to the scene in a nearby orchard. The patient was alert and responsive to crews during rescue and was transported to Kelowna for further assessment.

RCMP report

2021-4878 Sept 26th at 545 pm a 911 call received about a farm tractor went off the road on Hwy 97 near Bettison Rd. Fire Dept attended and found a male trapped under his tractor. Oliver Volunteer Fire Dept and BC Ambulance personnel were able to extricate the male and he was air lifted to Kelowna Hospital with serious injuries. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor and the matter remains under investigation