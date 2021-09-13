Fire brings firefighters and a lot of equipment south of Oliver

9:51 am A report of dark black smoke from a location known to the Oliver Fire Department.

A motorhome and car destroyed south of town across the Hwy from the No. 5 Rd turn off . Our picture taken from Rd 5 at a distance from this morning’s blaze.

The fire started in an orchard and packinghouse area. Firefighters extinguished the fire and protected surrounding buildings.

No impact on traffic. No report of injuries.

On May 25 2019 Oliver Fire worked on the East to West Fruit Packing Plant that was destroyed – picture below from that blaze – the same location.