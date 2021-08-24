Town of Oliver – council briefs

Water Quality Summary Report for July 2021 – The water distribution system is in the summer mode of operation using surface water for irrigation use, along with some ground water in System 2. All other ground water pumps are used for domestic use only. Municipal water levels in multiple wells were 5’-6’ lower than previous years during the month of July. Stage 2 water restrictions took effect July 14th, water consumption reduced by 12% over Stage 1 water restrictions. Stage 3 water restrictions took effect on July 30th. Oliver had a total of 4.6 mm recorded precipitation in the month of July. According to Environment Canada the normal precipitation for Oliver, from 1981-2010 is 25.5 mm for the month of July.

Building Permit Activity Report for July – Council received the report noting 1 new constructionof a triplex, 1 moving of a modular home and 2 sign permits for a total project value of $1,147,450.

Fire Department – Oliver Fire Department responded to 40 calls (14 rural, 7 in-town, 16 Osoyoos Indian Band, 2 Mutual aid, and 1 Special Deployment to Forestry) during the month of July. Fire Chief Bob Graham appeared as a delegation to Council to present the monthly report and provide an update on the status of the NK’MIP Creek Wildfire.

Bylaws:

• Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Oliver and District Arena Conversion and Service Establishment Bylaw 2942, 2021 – Council gave consent to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen OIiver and District Arena Conversion and Service Establishment Bylaw 2942, 2021. Once this bylaw is approved by the RDOS it will see an increase to the amount that can be requisitioned annually for the Arena.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – Town Offices will be closed on September 30th to observe the Federal Statutory Holiday the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Grant in Aid Request – Oliver & District Heritage Society Museum and Archives – Council approved a $750 Grant in Aid Request from the Oliver & District Heritage Society Museum and Archives. This grant request was for $1500 for new text panels for the historic 1896 Fairview Jail Building, the other $750 is being contributed to the Oliver & District Heritage Society Museum and Archives by the RDOS.

Development Permit Amendment – 937 Spillway Road – Council approved the Development Permit Amendment for 937 Spillway Road. The amendment to the Development Permit will see several small changes to the development including replacing front patios with raised landings.

Revitalization Tax Exemption Application – 221 Maple Avenue – Council authorized the Town to enter into a Tax Exemption Application with 101047422 Saskatchewan Ltd. This exemption will be issued once all the requirements in the Tax Exemption Agreement are fulfilled.

2018-2022 Strategic Plan Second Quarter Update – Council received a second quarter

department update and also an update on the 2018-2022 Strategic Plan from the Chief

Administrative Officer.

Station Street Reconstruction – Recommendation of Award – Council directed staff to award the contract for the Station Street Reconstruction to H&M Excavating Ltd.

Transfer of Lease – Lannon Aviation Inc. to Kevin and Cory-Lynn Patricia Vandervoort – Council gave consent to assign the Lannon Aviation Inc. Hangar #17 Lease to Kevin and Cory-Lynn Patricia Vandervoort with all the terms and conditions of the lease remaining the same. Council have authorized staff to execute the lease agreement as presented in the Corporate Officer’s report.

International Overdose Awareness Day – Town Hall will be lit in purple on August 31, 2021 in support of International Overdose Awareness Day.

2021 Irrigation Turn Off & Canal Shutdown Date – Council directed staff to set the Irrigation Turn-Off dates as Tuesday, October 12, 2021 and set the date to Cease Diversion of the canal as Tuesday, October 26, 2021.