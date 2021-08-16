Red fire at the Red Bridge

Can you help with this file?

Keremeos – RCMP investigating arson to the Red Bridge.

On August 5th, 2021, at about 1:00 p.m., Keremeos RCMP responded to a report of a structure fire at the Red Bridge on Ashnola Road.

The Keremeos Fire Department was on scene and able to put out the fire before it could cause significant damage.

Witnesses reported seeing a Pontiac Sunfire, or Chevrolet Cavalier, white, stop at the bridge shortly before the fire broke out. Two unidentified males were seen exiting the vehicle and entering into the structure of the bridge.

Shortly thereafter, they both returned to the car and drove away. Moments later, smoke was observed coming from the bridge.

The driver of the vehicle is described as Aboriginal, short, mid 20’s, wearing a dark shirt. The passenger was also in his early 20’s, tall and thin, wearing a light brown hoodie sweater, with possible neck and facial tattoos.