Oliver Daily News

,
,
|Thanks for the kind words.
All the Oliver Fire Department members have worked very hard this past week to protect the homes in our coverage area. The BCWS has done an amazing job and the air support was outstanding. There are many Fire Departments throughout the area and the province that are well trained and are also busy doing their jobs professionally and effectively. The Oliver Fire Department is very fortunate and happy to have such great support from the Town of Oliver, the Oliver Rural fire protection District, the Osoyoos Indian Band, and all the members of our community.
Thanks to you all for your support.
Bob Graham
Comments
Christine Gevatkoff says
Wonderful. Thank you!