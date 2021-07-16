Use you mouse to expand the picture

July 16, 2021, 6:12 am
Bill Eggert says
July 16, 2021 at 8:11 am
So after the washout of the Testalindan lake that caused major damage below it the government in its infinite wisdom did a survey of all the private dams that feed into Okanagan lake.
The new rules and regulations forced almost all private owners to abandon the dams, so now we have heavier run off in the spring because no water is being stored, and lower levels in the summer when the water is needed and the dams aren’t there to provide them.
But of course we are all safer now.
I would say it behooves our illustrious leaders to revisit all of these dams and maybe even make recommendations for more dams.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Bill Eggert says
So after the washout of the Testalindan lake that caused major damage below it the government in its infinite wisdom did a survey of all the private dams that feed into Okanagan lake.
The new rules and regulations forced almost all private owners to abandon the dams, so now we have heavier run off in the spring because no water is being stored, and lower levels in the summer when the water is needed and the dams aren’t there to provide them.
But of course we are all safer now.
I would say it behooves our illustrious leaders to revisit all of these dams and maybe even make recommendations for more dams.