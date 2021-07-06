Inuit named governor general

Inuk leader Mary Simon has been chosen as the next governor general — the first Indigenous person ever to be appointed as the Queen’s representative in Canada.

During a news conference at the Canadian Museum of History this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the Queen has accepted his recommendation to appoint Simon — a past president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national Inuit organization — as the 30th governor general.

“I can confidently say that my appointment is a historic and inspirational moment for Canada and an important step forward on the long path towards reconciliation,” said Simon.