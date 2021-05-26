Condolences to the family

Robert “Bob” Edward Bastian

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Robert (Bob) Bastian on May 20th, 2021. Bob was born on August 26th, 1936 in Cabri, Saskatchewan.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathy, his sons, Don, David, Darren (Sarah), and daughter Michelle Carty (Kaven). Bob is also survived by his sisters, Joyce Kuzyk, Joan Firman and grandchildren, Tanya (Ryan), Joshua, Dylan, Dawson (Shannon), and Dalton.

Predeceased are his parents, Eric and Helen Bastian, his brothers-in-law, Ray Kuzyk and Mike Firman, his nephew Rick Kuzyk, and his special Aunt, Margaret Hanson.

Bob spent much of his youth in Oliver, BC before embarking on a teaching career starting in the Queen Charlotte Islands. He then went onto Fort Nelson, BC where he was Principal of the Muskwa School, before taking on the Principal role at G.W Carlson Elementary School. It was in Fort Nelson that much of his volunteer commitments began, consisting of Minor Hockey, Baseball, and countless hours in various community efforts. It was this dedication that led to his first “Citizen of the Year” award.

After 15 years in Fort Nelson, Bob and his family ventured to Montrose, BC, where Bob became Principal of Montrose Elementary School. Alongside his passion for teaching, Bob continued his efforts of volunteering with Minor Hockey and Baseball in the Beaver Valley. A commitment to the community is a value that was second nature to Bob, and this dedication was admired by those that knew him.

Mr. “B”, as he was known, went onto Principalships at Fruitvale Elementary, Beaver Valley Junior High, and finally Glenmerry Elementary School, where he retired from his teaching career in 1995. Bob did not slow down after retirement, and became even more active in the community. Bob took on roles as a member and President of the Lions Club, President of the Beaver Valley Manor, and President of Branch 44 Beaver Valley Senior Citizen Association.

It was in 2010 that Bob was awarded “Citizen of the Year” for the second time, an accomplishment his whole family prides him for. Bob was also an avid gardener, with many neighbours enjoying the fruits of his labour and a trait that has rubbed off on some of his family members. Bob always found a way to lend a helping hand, often before he was asked. Whether it be snow-blowing the neighbours yards to mowing their lawns – if Bob gave his word, it was kept.

Bob was loved by his teachers, the students of his own, and those in the community in which he crossed paths with. He touched the lives of many, and for that we are grateful.

As an expression of sympathy, your donations made in Bob’s memory to any charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated, and a true testament to his character.