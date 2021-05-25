More – do u get it

Step 1: May 25

60% of adult population with Dose 1

COVID-19 cases stable, hospitalizations stable

Maximum of five visitors or one household allowed for indoor personal gatherings

Maximum of 10 people for outdoor personal gatherings

Maximum of 10 people for seated indoor organized gatherings with safety protocols

Maximum of 50 people for seated outdoor organized gatherings with safety protocols

Recreational travel only within travel region (travel restrictions extended)

Indoor and outdoor dining for up to six people with safety protocols

Resume outdoor sports (games) with no spectators, low-intensity fitness with safety protocols

Start gradual return to workplaces

Provincewide mask mandate, business safety protocols and physical distancing measures remain in place

Return of indoor in-person faith-based gatherings (reduced capacity) based on consultation with public health

Step 2: Mid-June (June 15 – earliest date)

65% of adult population with Dose 1

Cases declining, COVID-19 hospitalizations declining

Maximum of 50 people for outdoor social gatherings

Maximum of 50 people for seated indoor organized gatherings (banquet halls, movie theatres, live theatre) with safety protocols

Consultation process to prepare for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings with safety protocols

No B.C. travel restrictions – check local travel advisories

Indoor sports (games) and high-intensity fitness with safety protocols

Spectators for outdoor sports (50 maximum)

Provincewide mask mandate, business safety protocols and physical distancing measures remain in place

Step 3: Early July (July 1 – earliest date)

70% of adult population with Dose 1

Cases low, COVID-19 hospitalizations declining

Provincial state of emergency and public health emergency lifted

Returning to usual for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings

Increased capacity for indoor and outdoor organized gatherings, with safety plans

Nightclubs and casinos reopen with capacity limits and safety plans

New public health and workplace guidance around personal protective equipment, physical distancing and business protocols

Step 4: Early September (Sept. 7 – earliest date)

More than 70% of adult population with Dose 1

Cases low and stable (contained clusters), COVID-19 hospitalizations low

Returning to normal social contact

Increased capacity at larger organized gatherings

No limits on indoor and outdoor spectators at sports

Businesses operating with new safety plans

For Step 1 and Step 2, restaurants, bars and pubs, as well as indoor fitness facilities, are to return to the existing safety protocols that were in place prior to the circuit breaker restrictions. For other sectors, existing safety protocols remain in place for Step 1 and Step 2, including existing safety protocols at schools and daycares. In Step 1, hotels and other accommodation providers are encouraged to welcome guests from inside their region. In Step 2, the invitation can be extended to guests from throughout the province.

Prior to steps 3 and 4, sector associations will work with public health and WorkSafeBC to update sector guidelines to meet updated public health guidance.

All updated workplace safety plans should be ready by July 1 prior to shifting into Step 3. These plans will be based on updated sector guidelines.

Roundtables led by ministries across government will engage with industry and labour, along with WorkSafeBC and public health, to help develop comprehensive updated industry-specific safety plans, as well as engage with First Nations and municipal governments.

“We are able to begin this restart because of the sacrifice and dedication from so many people and businesses throughout B.C.,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “As we transition through the restart plan, we will continue to engage with businesses, industry and key stakeholders. I know that the entrepreneurial spirit of B.C.’s business community will again rise to the challenge as we work together to build a brighter and better future with meaningful jobs and a strong, sustainable economy for all.”

In-class K-12 education will continue to operate under existing safety protocols for steps 1 and 2. In preparation for the return to classes in the fall, the COVID-19 education steering committee will work with public health officials to update safety guidelines.

The Province is formally extending the provincial state of emergency through the end of the day on June 8, 2021, allowing health and emergency management officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support the Province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The original declaration was made on March 18, 2020, the day after Henry declared a public health emergency, and can be extended for periods of up to 14 days at a time.

Provincial travel restrictions will continue to be enforced until Step 2 of the four-step plan.