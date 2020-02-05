22 year old charged with aggravated assault in Christmas party incident

A man has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to a violent beating outside an Osoyoos bar in December.

Michael Jordan Shalagan-Morsette is charged with assaulting 31-year-old Kyle Bourdon on Dec. 14, 2019.

Bourdon had been drinking at the Sage Pub before leaving.

RCMP say Bourdon (left) got into a physical altercation with two men who had been at the bar, and was struck in the head with a wine bottle.

A GoFundMe set up for Bourdon claimed he had sustained face and skull fractures.

Shalagan-Morsette will return to court to make a plea on Feb. 26.

A second suspect in the beating has yet to be charged