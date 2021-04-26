Monday – weekend report of local RCMP

2021-1661 Single Vehicle Accident

On April 24th at 1553 hrs, Oliver RCMP responded to assist the Oliver Fire Dept for a single vehicle MVI on Hwy 97 in the 5400 block. A blue Dodge pickup was traveling north when witnesses observed it suddenly veer off the road into a power pole. EHS transported the 55yr old Osoyoos resident to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

2021-1664 Structure Fire

On April 24th at 2054 hrs, Oliver RCMP responded to assist the Oliver Fire Dept for a structure fire on River Rd., north of Oliver. The residents had escaped without injury and suspected a wood stove as the cause.

2021-1677 Fail to Stop

On April 25th at 2053 hrs, Police attempted to stop a green Ford Ranger with an obstructed rear plate on Black Sage Rd. The vehicle failed to stop and accelerated away at a high rate of speed north bound. It was not pursued and was last observed turning onto Pineridge Dr.

2021-1682 Theft of Vehicle

On April 26th at 0843 hrs, a Tucelnuit Rd resident reported that their brown 2001 Toyota Corolla was stolen sometime in the past two days from their residence. The vehicle had BC license plate GP6 31E.