Geology camp gets new digs

Fieldwork has been part of UBC earth sciences curricula for almost 100 years, and the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences has based its primary geological field school near Oliver, BC since 1960.

Most of the buildings that comprised the old Geological Field Station complex were moved onto the property in those early years, and by 2010 they had fallen into disrepair. Their dilapidated condition undermined instructors’ ability to teach effectively and students’ ability to learn. It became a daily struggle just to keep the weather and wildlife at bay.

Revitalization of the Geological Field Station was needed to maintain the excellent quality of instruction, and to ensure the survival of Field School programming in Oliver.

The new complex will elevate the exploration-style camp atmosphere and allow for a more immersive field school learning experience where all students can work and collaborate under a single roof.

Since breaking ground in May 2019, the site has been transformed into a multi-use three-season facility, which will be used by students and researchers from both UBC campuses and other post-secondary institutions.

Construction by 3 Bar of Oliver