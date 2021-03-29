Seattle company ranks your smiles and thank you’s

Here is a list of the 20 friendliest cities and towns in Canada listed in order with Radium #1
by Travel Company – Expedia*
Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia – see pix above – Big Horn Meadows
Digby, Nova Scotia
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
Baddeck, Nova Scotia
Drumheller, Alberta
Saint John, New Brunswick
Gatineau, Quebec
Thunder Bay, Ontario
Banff, Alberta
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
Whistler, British Columbia
Osoyoos, British Columbia
La Malbaie, Quebec
Nanaimo, British Columbia
Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
Gananoque, Ontario
Canmore, Alberta
Stratford, Ontario
Fernie, British Columbia
We contacted Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff over the weekend and she said she was “mighty pleased” with the publicity for her Town.
She pointed out that most of the towns and cities mentioned are vacation, resort and travel-to spots.
*Expedia Inc. is an online travel agency owned by Expedia Group, an American online travel shopping company based in Seattle.
Leave a Reply