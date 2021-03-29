Seattle company ranks your smiles and thank you’s

Here is a list of the 20 friendliest cities and towns in Canada listed in order with Radium #1

by Travel Company – Expedia*



Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia – see pix above – Big Horn Meadows

Digby, Nova Scotia

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Baddeck, Nova Scotia

Drumheller, Alberta

Saint John, New Brunswick

Gatineau, Quebec

Thunder Bay, Ontario

Banff, Alberta

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Whistler, British Columbia

Osoyoos, British Columbia

La Malbaie, Quebec

Nanaimo, British Columbia

Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

Gananoque, Ontario

Canmore, Alberta

Stratford, Ontario

Fernie, British Columbia

We contacted Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff over the weekend and she said she was “mighty pleased” with the publicity for her Town.

She pointed out that most of the towns and cities mentioned are vacation, resort and travel-to spots.

*Expedia Inc. is an online travel agency owned by Expedia Group, an American online travel shopping company based in Seattle.