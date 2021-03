Oliver Daily News

Canada

As of this March 5th morning, 2,225,278 vaccine doses administered in Canada (https://covid19tracker.ca/vaccinationtracker.html)

Canada population = 38,008,005 (https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/t1/tbl1/en/tv.action?pid=1710000901)

Rate is 58,458 doses per million, or 5.8%

USA

As of March 4th morning, 82,572,848 vaccine doses administered on USA (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html)

USA population = 330,119,400 (https://www.census.gov/popclock/)

Rate is 250,131 doses per million, or 25%