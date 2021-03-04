Two guns seized – one a sawed off shotgun outside Oliver bank

On March 2nd, 2021 at 120 pm, Oliver RCMP responded to a 911 report of a male who had a handgun in his waist band.

The male was located outside of a bank on Main Street, with a second male, and both were immediately taken into custody for possessing a firearm.

A sawed off shotgun, with no ammunition, was located in an adjacent vehicle associated to these two men. They were both cooperative with police and transported to the Oliver RCMP detachment for further investigation. A search of the vehicle found no further weapons or ammunition and nothing to indicate any criminal intent.

“I have been in contact with the financial institution and a local business operator and verified that at no time were there any threats nor violence associated to this incident.” advised Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth,

“This high risk matter was responded to and controlled with public and police safety at the forefront of our minds and thankfully the incident was resolved peacefully.

Any time a prohibited gun is possessed by an individual, and carried in their waist band, I presume that the intent to do so is not for any good reason.”

A 33 year old male resident of Oliver was released later in the day on firearms related charges with an April court date. The second male was released without charges. The matter remains under investigation.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth

NCO i/c Oliver RCMP