The Steele report

You’ve all heard the cliches like colder than hell. He doesn’t have a snowballs chance in hell. Colder than the hinges of hell.

When Hell freezes over. Well there’s all kinds of them and yes today I have included them for a valid reason.

See as of February 12 a snowball does have a chance in hell. That is because Hell has frozen over. There is a place called hell. In fact about seventy people live in Hell. There is a non denominational church in Hell, the Baptists, Catholics and Evangelicals have churches in surrounding communities but not in Hell.

When in Hell there are a few businesses like the Hell Hole Cafe, the ”Creamatorium’ ice cream parlor and the Hell Wedding Chapel. In fact anyone entering Hell can be the Mayor for a day. So what the hell is this about and where is Hell on earth?

Hell is a small community just outside of Ann Arbor Michigan.

It’s said, back in 1841 the towns folk had a hell of a sense of humor when they named the unincorporated town. The only redeeming factor for the State is, they also have a town named Paradise.

The real news is as I understand it there are some natural springs in the area so Hell doesn’t always freeze over. I have checked in from time to time to check the state of Hell and discovered on February 12th this year Hell froze over.

This is quite different than Texas where all hell has broken loose.

Fred Steele