Update from Interior Health

Update on IH numbers:

· Please refer to the BCCDC Dashboard for numbers. It is updated M-F by 4:30 p.m.

· Two new deaths to report for a total of 52.*

o 1 death at Brocklehurst Gemstone in Kamloops.

o 1 death in the community/hospital.

Update on outbreaks:

· Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 10 staff cases.

· Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 20 cases: 16 residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 35 cases: 26 residents and nine staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 32 cases: 18 residents and 14 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

· Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 51 cases: 31 residents and 20 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 64 cases: 47 residents and 17 staff, with seven deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Teck mining operations remains at 17 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

· Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has 10 cases: five residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Update on Big White community cluster

· There are 28 new cases associated with the Big White cluster for a total of 203 cases