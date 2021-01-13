18 deaths from Covid in Oliver…. so far

There were six fewer people in hospital (today vs yesterday), for a total of 360, 76 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

Nearly 88 per cent of B.C.’s 59,072 total cases have recovered.

Four new deaths to report for a total of 44.

o 1 death at Sunnybank in Oliver.

o 1 death at Creekside Landing in Vernon.

o 2 new deaths at McKinney Place in Oliver.

Update on outbreaks: