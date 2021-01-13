18 deaths from Covid in Oliver…. so far

There were six fewer people in hospital (today vs yesterday), for a total of 360, 76 of whom were in critical or intensive care.
Nearly 88 per cent of B.C.’s 59,072 total cases have recovered.
- Four new deaths to report for a total of 44.
o 1 death at Sunnybank in Oliver.
o 1 death at Creekside Landing in Vernon.
o 2 new deaths at McKinney Place in Oliver.
Update on outbreaks:
- Outbreak declared at Cariboo Memorial Hospital with four staff connected to this outbreak.
- Canim Lake has 44 cases linked to the outbreak.
- Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 25 cases: 18 residents and seven staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
- Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 16: 11 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
- Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
- Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 37 cases: 24 residents and 13 staff
- Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 52 cases: 40 residents and 12 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
- Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 45 cases: 40 residents and five staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
- Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
- McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 78 cases: 55 residents and 23 staff, with 17 deaths connected to this outbreak.
- Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has 10 cases: five residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
- Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
