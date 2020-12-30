Well the checkerboard signs points to the end of the road for the year twenty twenty. This was like a rodeo ride that never ended. So what did we learn from it all?

First, we learned the world is not our oyster as the saying goes. Like spoiled children many found it hard to accept the word NO when spoken by Mother Nature. Instead of conforming to what we want the human race was forced to adopt a new set of rules. We learned the strength of our own sense of being and some learned their frailties. I can remember so many people who have weathered life’s storms humbled and consumed over having to wear a mask as protection during a covid crisis. I never got caught up in that, I kept hearing my late mothers voice when she used to say. “Don’t worry God never gives you more than you can handle.” we are not finished with the pandemic, however there is a vaccine.

We learned there is life out in the great beyond, that is passed our cell phone screens. We learned lessons in how to be helpful and courteous to others. Some are finding out what is old is new again what with grocery home delivery and the post office is busier than ever not with letters but with parcels.

There was a time when sporting events, music concerts, fairs and social gatherings were shutdown and or canceled. We did not set our hair on fire we adapted. One group I checked in on was a Nova Scotia website that frequented the famous and home musicians and singers. It was like a continuous Cape Breton kitchen house party on line.

Some people said to me, they got in touch with their core feelings, and had some understanding of what it’s like to be alone and isolated most of the time. One of the good things for me was to actually read a myriad of books with book marks where I had left off. One of my favorite reads was Rachel Maddow’s book Blowout.

Overall the biggest lesson we learned was our ability to sacrifice in a time of hardship and that is a good thing. Yes we were faced with a difficult year, it’s what we did with it that counts.

We have some challenges ahead but the world is not ending and we have always met challenges before head on. With that.

HAPPY NEW YEAR and all the best for 2021.

Fred Steele