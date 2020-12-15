Confirmation of earlier ODN story

Update on IH numbers:

· IH is reporting 56 new cases since Monday, for a total of 2,907

· 818 cases are active and on isolation

· Twenty-five people are in hospital; eight of them in ICU.

· Total number of deaths in IH is seven.

Update on McKinney long-term care home:

· Fifty-three cases are connected to the McKinney long-term care outbreak in Oliver.

· This includes one death – a female resident in her 70s.

The following is attributable to Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health

“We are sad to report a COVID-19 related death in Interior Health of a resident in long-term care at McKinney Place in Oliver. This has been our most challenging long-term care outbreak and we offer our condolences to the family and the caregivers. This is our seventh COVID-19 death in the Interior and we must all continue to do our part and follow the public health advice to protect our most vulnerable loved ones.”