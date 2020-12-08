Updated covid IH figures

Dec. 8 UPDATE on IH numbers:
- IH is reporting 74 new cases since yesterday, for a total of 2,339
- 637 cases are active and on isolation
- Seventeen people are in hospital; three of them in ICU.
- Total number of deaths in IH remains at six.
Update on McKinney long-term care home:
- Today Interior Health can confirm 27 residents and 1 staff member have now tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care in Oliver.
- Targeted additional testing is occurring and will continue for all staff and residents; this includes mobilizing an Interior Health outreach testing team to expedite testing onsite.
- Interior Health is working with the staff and administration at McKinney to ensure residents’ care and staffing levels are maintained, and that families are kept apprised of the developing outbreak.
- Everyone’s condition is currently stable and no transmission has been detected in association with the South Okanagan General Hospital.
Note: all of these additional cases were lab confirmed after today’s data reporting cut-off, therefore they are not counted among the 74 new cases today, but will be reflected in tomorrow’s numbers.
Update on other outbreaks of note:
- Seven cases at Mountainview Village in Kelowna.
- Three cases at Village by the Station in Penticton.
- An outbreak at the Royal Inland Hospital Patient Care Tower construction site is over.
Revelstoke cluster update – December 8, 2020:
- 14 active cases; all those individuals are self-isolating.
- 36 other individuals have recovered.
- 50 total cases
- One additional case was confirmed since our last update on Friday, Dec. 4.
Leave a Reply