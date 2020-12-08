Updated covid IH figures

,

Dec. 8 UPDATE on IH numbers: 

  • IH is reporting 74 new cases since yesterday, for a total of 2,339
  • 637 cases are active and on isolation
  • Seventeen people are in hospital; three of them in ICU.
  • Total number of deaths in IH remains at six.

 

Update on McKinney long-term care home:

  • Today Interior Health can confirm 27 residents and 1 staff member have now tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care in Oliver.
  • Targeted additional testing is occurring and will continue for all staff and residents; this includes mobilizing an Interior Health outreach testing team to expedite testing onsite.
  • Interior Health is working with the staff and administration at McKinney to ensure residents’ care and staffing levels are maintained, and that families are kept apprised of the developing outbreak.
  • Everyone’s condition is currently stable and no transmission has been detected in association with the South Okanagan General Hospital.

 

Note: all of these additional cases were lab confirmed after today’s data reporting cut-off, therefore they are not counted among the 74 new cases today, but will be reflected in tomorrow’s numbers.

 

Update on other outbreaks of note:

  • Seven cases at Mountainview Village in Kelowna.
  • Three cases at Village by the Station in Penticton.
  • An outbreak at the Royal Inland Hospital Patient Care Tower construction site is over.

 

Revelstoke cluster update – December 8, 2020:

  • 14 active cases; all those individuals are self-isolating.
  • 36 other individuals have recovered.
  • 50 total cases
  • One additional case was confirmed since our last update on Friday, Dec. 4.

