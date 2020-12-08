Updated covid IH figures

Dec. 8 UPDATE on IH numbers:

IH is reporting 74 new cases since yesterday, for a total of 2,339

new cases since yesterday, for a total of 637 cases are active and on isolation

cases are active and on isolation Seventeen people are in hospital; three of them in ICU.

people are in hospital; of them in ICU. Total number of deaths in IH remains at six.

Update on McKinney long-term care home:

Today Interior Health can confirm 27 residents and 1 staff member have now tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care in Oliver.

Targeted additional testing is occurring and will continue for all staff and residents; this includes mobilizing an Interior Health outreach testing team to expedite testing onsite.

Interior Health is working with the staff and administration at McKinney to ensure residents’ care and staffing levels are maintained, and that families are kept apprised of the developing outbreak.

Everyone’s condition is currently stable and no transmission has been detected in association with the South Okanagan General Hospital.

Note: all of these additional cases were lab confirmed after today’s data reporting cut-off, therefore they are not counted among the 74 new cases today, but will be reflected in tomorrow’s numbers.

Update on other outbreaks of note:

Seven cases at Mountainview Village in Kelowna.

cases at Mountainview Village in Kelowna. Three cases at Village by the Station in Penticton.

An outbreak at the Royal Inland Hospital Patient Care Tower construction site is over.

Revelstoke cluster update – December 8, 2020: