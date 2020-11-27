No one seriously injured RCMP update file

At 2304 hrs on Nov 26 the Oliver RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on Hwy 97 near Secrest Hill Rd. The driver and sole occupant sustained minor injuries. Alcohol was determined to be a factor and the driver was issued a 90 day immediate roadside prohibition.

The vehicle was impounded for 30 days. While the investigation was being conducted, and the collision scene was cleared, a section of Hwy 97 was closed and traffic was diverted via a short detour.

Time: 11:07 pm

On Scene, RCMP, EMS and Oliver Fire department

White truck roll-over reported on north lane of Hwy 97 just south of River Rd intersection.

One person with minor injuries escaped and treated by EMS

OFD assisted with traffic control for about an hour.

Traffic diverted at Park Rill Rd and River Rd on Highway 97 North of Oliver