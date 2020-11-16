Is your bowl empty? Some are!

Dear Friends and Supporters of Desert Sun

In this year of Covid, we are unable to hold our November major fundraiser, Empty Bowls. Covid-19 has affected us all, but it has been especially difficult for the people we help.

As you know, Desert Sun is our local charity helping local people. Desert Sun offers over 16 supportive programs in the Osoyoos, Oliver and OK Falls communities, with services ranging from counselling (men, women and children), parenting programs, senior support, a crisis line and a safe home, to name a few. Desert Sun is also a resource centre, and if we cannot provide the service our clients need, we refer clients.

This year a special anonymous donor has stepped forward with an idea for a fundraiser challenge. He will match every contribution we can raise before December 15th to a total of $25000! In response to this wonderful and surprise opportunity, we are launching the

“Empty Bowls Challenge.”

We have only four weeks to raise funds. We are soliciting your help. Every dollar you provide will be doubled. All donations are eligible for a charitable tax receipt. Each donation will be an entry for one of three fabulous draw prizes. Contributions can be made by mail (cheque to Box 1890, Oliver, BC, V0H 1T0) or etransfer (accounting@desertsun.ca)

Watch for and listen to the progress of the Empty Bowls Challenge on signs, on ODN and in the Times-Chronicle, Oliver/Osoyoos Loop, on our Facebook and Instagram pages, and on EZ Rock 1240, Osoyoos.

Please forward this email to your friends, associates, family, business associates/competitors and others who would like the opportunity to match your contribution to Desert Sun, your local charity. Dear Friends and Supporters of Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre,

In this year of Covid, we are unable to hold our November major fundraiser, Empty Bowls. Covid-19 has affected us all, but it has been especially difficult for the people we help.

As you know, Desert Sun is our local charity helping local people. Desert Sun offers over 16 supportive programs in the Osoyoos, Oliver and OK Falls communities, with services ranging from counselling (men, women and children), parenting programs, senior support, a crisis line and a safe home, to name a few. Desert Sun is also a resource centre, and if we cannot provide the service our clients need, we refer clients.

This year a special anonymous donor has stepped forward with an idea for a fundraiser challenge. He will match every contribution we can raise before December 15th to a total of $25000! In response to this wonderful and surprise opportunity, we are launching the

“Empty Bowls Challenge.”

We have only four weeks to raise funds. We are soliciting your help. Every dollar you provide will be doubled. All donations are eligible for a charitable tax receipt. Each donation will be an entry for one of three fabulous draw prizes. Contributions can be made by mail (cheque to Box 1890, Oliver, BC, V0H 1T0) or etransfer (accounting@desertsun.ca)

Watch for and listen to the progress of the Empty Bowls Challenge on signs, on ODN and in the Times-Chronicle, Oliver/Osoyoos Loop, on our Facebook and Instagram pages, and on EZ Rock 1240, Osoyoos.

Please forward this email to your friends, associates, family, business associates/competitors and others who would like the opportunity to match your contribution to Desert Sun, your local charity. Share the #emptybowlschallenge hashtag and challenge other businesses and community members to donate.

Thank you in advance for your giving donation to the Empty Bowls Challenge, it will make a positive difference in our community.

Our thanks and gratitude go out to our generous donor for making this challenge possible!

Thank you for helping us fill the bowls this year,

Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre Board of Directors

#wehelppeople