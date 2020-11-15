On the Sunny Side

Patchwork Quilt

On Remembrance Day we honored those who served their country sacrificially. We also honor parents who suffered the absence, and even loss, of family members. Here is an example of one mother’s deeply-felt burden.

A Christian mother lost track of her wayward son who had joined the army. He didn’t tell her where he was going nor did he write to her. According to an article by H.G. Bosch in the March 7, 1960 Our Daily Bread devotional booklet, she decided that the best thing she could do was to make some patchwork quilts for injured soldiers. She embroidered Scripture verses onto some patches and prayed that they would be helpful to someone in despair.

In a hospital for sick and injured soldiers a nurse noticed that one soldiers was repeatedly kissing the quilt on his bed. She thought his mind was going but with tears the soldier explained that one of the patchwork squares was exactly like the calico dress his mother had worn. The nurse remembered that there had been a note pinned to the quilt. She brought it and the soldier recognized the handwriting at once – it was his mother!

Then the soldier pointed to a verse embroidered on a patch which said, “Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no longer worthy to be called they son.” That is a quote from the story of the prodigal son in the New Testament (Luke 15). That day the soldier responded to God the way the prodigal had responded to his father. It all came about through a mother’s prayer and a patchwork quilt.

Wonderful

Henry Wiebe