I am a ‘maze’ d – corny eh?

Oliver Parks and Recreation was proud to host a new event for Halloween 2020

On Saturday October 31st we hosted families to come down to the Community Park for

crafts, a maze, a photo booth, and a truck ride around the park.

This event was a great success, we were able to host 80 participants over two prebooked sessions. Volunteers helped to ensure compliance to current health protocols, and families enthusiastically adapted to our new format.

Throughout the week we hosted an additional 250 participants one group at a time from elementary schools, daycares and preschools. These classes enjoyed outdoor activities including, a maze, dance party, and games.

This event was made possible by the support of our community. We could not do it without the help from our amazing volunteers and the support of our local sponsors.

Many of our volunteers and sponsors have been with us for years and their

commitment is what makes our community events succeed from year to year. We want

to commend our community on its adaptability.

Special thanks to the Oliver Lions and Lioness clubs and the Oliver Youth Ambassadors.

Thanks Caitlyn – you did it…. !!!